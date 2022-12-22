Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics are free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store has begun its eighth holiday giveaway and this time it's three games that's up for grabs. The mystery titles turned out to be from the acclaimed Fallout franchise, though from before Bethesda's time with it. This is the first time the classic series has appeared on the store as part of a freebie deal too.

With this promotion, you get copies of the Interplay Productions-developed Fallout and Fallout 2 from 1997 and 1998, respectively, to keep. While not canon anymore, 2001's Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel by Micro Forté is here as a freebie too.

The original Fallout and Fallout 2 are vast role-playing experiences that tell the tales of survivors in this post-apocalyptic wasteland setting. Meanwhile, Tactics comes in with a much more combat-orientated focus featuring a Brotherhood of Steel squad involved in a war. All three are isometric perspective games.

Purchasing each game individually would cost you $9.99 each, with bundles usually coming in at around $19.99 when not on sale.

Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel can now be claimed from the Epic Games Store for free. The giveaway will last until 8am PT tomorrow, December 23, which is when the store will unveil and begin its ninth daily freebie offer.