Stylish FPS 'Severed Steel' is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has opened the doors to another giveaway, with this one dropping in as the store's 13th daily freebie in a row. PC gamers can now claim a copy of Severed Steel, which is entering Epic Games' giveaway field for the first time.

Developed by Greylock Studio and released just over a year ago, Severed Steel offers a high-intensity first-person shooter experience with plenty of bullet time, parkour stunts, and destructible environments, all without any reloading. In addition to a 10-level campaign, rogue-lite and score-based modes, the title also touts a level editor.

The studio describes its game as follows:

Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Usually costing $24.99 when not on sale, Severed Steel is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. The penultimate freebie of this 15-day holiday promotion will be unveiled tomorrow, December 28 at 8am PT. Judging by the hint, Mortal Shell may be what's in this coming drop.