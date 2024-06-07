Summer Games Fest 2024 roundup: Palworld update, Skate World, and more

The Summer Games Fest 2024 event is over, and over its two hours, we got lots of new game reveals release date announcements, and new trailers. We have reported on the reveals of Civilization VII, Battle Aces, LEGO Horizon Adventures, and the release date for Alan Wake II: Night Springs. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of reveals today. Let's look at the highlights

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Coming September 3

The latest Harry Potter game will let players take part in the magical sports game of Quidditch. The game is coming very soon, on September 3, for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.

Skate World trailer -Console testing coming in 2024

Electronic Arts decided to do something different to promote Skate World, its upcoming skateboarding game. There will be a console playtest later in 2024.

Palworld Sakurajima Update - Coming June 27

PocketPair will release this update for its hit survival game in late June. It will add a new island, a new oil rig stronghold, new "Pals" a new raid, dedicated servers for the Xbox version, and more.

Slitterhead gameplay trailer - Coming November 8

This horror game comes from Bokeh Game Studios, founded by the creator of the Silent Hill series. The gameplay trailer has the player possessing other humans to fight off shapeshifting creatures. It's due on November 8 for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II trailer - Coming in 2024

The next game in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series from Warhorse looks like it will bring a lot of brutal medical times action. It's coming for the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 in 2024.

No More Room in Hell 2 trailer - Coming in early access in 2024

Torn Banner Studios, best known for their Chivalry games, have acquired Lever Games, the makers of the original No More Room In Hell, and the teams are working together for the sequel. It's an 8-player co-op game where you play zombies with permadeath gameplay. It's due in early access this Halloween for the PC.

The First Descendant - Coming July 2

Nexon's sci-fi third-person shooter looks pretty incredible. It's due out on July 2 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X platforms.

Stay tuned as we will be covering even more game announcements over the next few days from the Xbox Games Showcase, The Future Games Show, The PC Gaming Show, and Ubisoft Forward.