Surface Duo 2 gets working UEFI for running Windows

The original Surface Duo, Microsoft's first-gen Android smartphone, is as close as we can get to the now-dead Surface Neo. Microsoft planned to launch the latter with Windows 10X (another dead product) but eventually scrapped the project and its operating system due to numerous issues. Owners of the first-gen Surface Duo—now affordable like never before—can install Windows 11 using unofficial hacks and turn the device into a small dual-screen computer. Unfortunately, the Surface Duo 2 cannot run Windows 11, but it is getting there thanks to the latest version of the DuoWOA project.

Gustave Monce (@Gus33000 on Twitter), the project's mastermind, has released SurfaceDuoPkg version 2209.90. The update fixes various bugs and introduces several critical improvements. The most notable change is that the Surface Duo 2 is now fully functional under the UEFI, a critical part for running Windows. It is a big step in the right direction, even though you cannot boot Windows on the Surface Duo 2 right now. The developer says guides for installing Windows on the Surface Duo 2 are not yet available, but it is a work in progress, so expect announcements in the future.

The latest SurfaceDuoPkg is compatible with European and American versions of the Surface Duo 2 with all three storage configurations. It works on unlocked and AT&T-based devices with Android 11 and 12 (any firmware version). You can learn more about the release from its GitHub repository.