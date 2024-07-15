Steam Fighting Fest is live with plenty of huge discounts on fighting games

The annual Steam Summer Sale is now over, but if you have a fighting game on your wishlist that you forgot to purchase during the recent sale, you are in luck because Valve has kicked off a new special event. During the Steam Fighting Fest, dozens of fighters are available with big discounts. In addition, many titles are available with free demos, letting you try them without spending a penny.

Valve says its latest event is "a celebration of fighting games; the kind where players do the fighting."

Steam Fighting Fest is now live until July 22! Select your fighter from a collection of titles that live in (or close to) the FGC - and get yourself a knockout set of free Point Shop items while you do it. Also, check out the line-up for Evo 2024!https://t.co/qsPVGijNa5 pic.twitter.com/ou5aJE2xS9 — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2024

The Steam Fighting Fest lets you save up to 90% on popular fighting titles, such as Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, For Honor, Mortal Kombat X, Street of Rage 4, Soulcalibur, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, and more.

Also, all Steam users can claim a bunch of free items in the Points Shop. They include a Knock Out sticker, an Arms Clash animated avatar, and a Health Bar avatar frame. You can claim yours here.

Finally, gamers can check out a lineup of fighting games for the upcoming EVO championship. It will take place in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from July 19 to July 21. Those titles include Mortal Kombat 1, Street Fighter 6, The King of Fighters XV, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and more.

The Steam Fighting Fest will end on July 22, 10 AM Pacific time. You can get your fighting PC games with discounts using this link.