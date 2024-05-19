TCL showed a 4K monitor with a 1000Hz refresh rate but you can't buy it

PC monitors have gotten bigger and bigger over the past few years. At the same time, the refresh rate of monitors has also gone way up as well. Many people in general, and gamers in particular, want higher refresh rates to smooth out gameplay they see on the screen.

Right now, the monitor with the highest refresh rate you can purchase today is the Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP. This is a 24-inch FHD LCD monitor with a 540Hz refresh rate, which is truly huge. However, this week, TCL showed off a PC monitor, which it claims has almost double the refresh rate of the Asus ROG monitor.

4K 1000Hz being shown off at #DisplayWeek2024 by TCL CSOT pic.twitter.com/xc2qsYocxX — Blur Busters (@BlurBusters) May 15, 2024

As posted by Blur Busters on its X account (via Tom's Hardware), a subsidiary of TCL called TCL CSOT demoed a prototype monitor at the Display Week 2024 trade show in San Jose, California. TCL CSOT claimed the monitor had a refresh rate of an almost unbelievable 1000Hz.

Even more interesting was that TCL CSOT claimed the monitor was running at a 4K resolution. Many people most likely speculated a monitor with a 1000 Hz refresh rate would debut at a 1080p or 1440p resolution first before going up to 4K.

TCL didn't reveal much information about this monitor beyond what we have posted here. There's no word on the size of the screen, although the pictures that Blur Busters took at the event do show that it had a widescreen aspect ratio. TCL didn't state what type of screen this monitor had, although Blur Busters did note in a follow-up post on X that it was an LCD screen.

So when can you buy a monitor with such a fast refresh rate? Most likely, it will not happen for several years. Even if it happened tomorrow, none of the current GPUs on the market could come close to supporting that 1000 Hz refresh rate, so we may have to wait until future GPUs with faster speeds are released.

