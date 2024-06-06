The Ascent and TopSpin 2K25 join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft's Free Play Days offers for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members just refreshed, and that means new games have arrived to try out for no extra cost. The latest games joining the promotion are The Ascent and TopSpin 2K25.

From the duo, The Ascent delivers an action RPG experience set in a cyberpunk world. It is also playable in co-op with up to three players local or online. Here's how the developer Neon Giant describes the setting:

Welcome to The Ascent Group arcology, a corporate-run metropolis stretching high into the sky and filled with creatures from all over the galaxy. You play as a worker, enslaved by the company that owns you and everyone else in your district. One day, you are suddenly caught in a vortex of catastrophic events: The Ascent Group shuts down for unknown reasons and the survival of your district is threatened. You must take up arms and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.

The next game is for sports fans, with 2K Games' TopSpin coming in offering its latest entry. Available with single-player career and competitive multiplayer options, the title has Grand Slams to participate in, pros to play as, and well-known venues to play at. Developer Deck13 describes the title saying:

Experience exhilarating gameplay and immersive game modes, resulting in the ultimate tennis simulation. Featuring tennis legends Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and a cast of other playable pros, TopSpin 2K25 offers competitive single-player and multiplayer modes, and all four historic Grand Slam tournaments.

To make continuing any playthroughs following the two games' temporary promotions an easier task, discounts have also gone live for both titles on this weekend's Free Play Days offer. Don't forget that all progress will carry over when purchasing a game too. Here are store links to the available titles, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The Ascent - $8.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

- $8.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) TopSpin 2K25 - $55.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

The Free Play Days promotion of this weekend will end on Sunday, June 9 at 11:59 pm PDT. The next refresh is slated to happen on June 13. Keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate members can jump into these games for no extra cost.