The first Borderlands movie trailer actually looks pretty promising

It seems like an eternity since we first heard there would be a live-action feature film based on the Borderlands game franchise (more on that in a minute). Today we finally got to check out the first official trailer for the Lionsgate film and at first glance, it does indeed look like Borderlands game come to life.

The trailer, as posted on YouTube, looks like the movie won't be a direct adaptation of any of the games in the series, but it will bring together characters from the games in an all-new story. Cate Blanchett plays the main character in the movie Lilith, who is on the planet Pandora (no, not that planet Pandora).

Like players in the game series, Lilith is searching for treasure on the planet and she enlists other folks to help her like Roland (played by Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (played by Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (played by Florian Munteanu), and Dr. Tannis (played by Jamie Lee Curtis). Oh and there is also Borderlands's most well-known character, the snarky robot Claptrap, which is voiced by Jack Black.

The trailer definitely looks like you are watching a game of Borderlands with its over-top action and humor. Non-Borderlands fans might also think it has a similar feel to Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy film trilogy. In an interview with lGN, Gearbox head Randy Pitchford, who is also an executive producer on the Borderlands movie, admits, "I think the fact that Guardians was successful made this even easier to get behind and do."

However, the Borderlands movie has had its issues in production. Filming actually began under director Eli Roth way back on April 1, 2021 and wrapped in June of that same year. However, in January 2023, it was announced that director Tim Miller would come in to handle two weeks of reshoots. Hopefully, that doesn't mean the final product will suffer. The film is currently due in theaters on November 9.