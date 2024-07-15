The Fallout: London fan-made DLC won't support the Epic Games Store version of Fallout 4

The upcoming fan-made DLC pack for Fallout 4, Fallout London, is getting close to release. However, when it does come out, it will not work with the version of the game that's available to purchase on the Epic Games Store,

VG247 learned from the Fallout London team that because the DLC pack will require owners of Fallout 4 to roll back their versions of the game to one that is older than the recent official Fallout 4 next-gen update, it will not work with the Epic Games Store version, which cannot be rolled back to an older version of the game.

Right now, Fallout London will be released via GoG.com because the sheer size of the DLC will not allow it to be distributed via the preferred Fallout 4 mod site, Nexus Mods. People who bought the Steam PC version of the game will also be able to play Fallout London, which will allow owners to roll back to an earlier version.

The mod DLC team recently revealed that the "end is in sight" for the development of Fallout London, so we should get a release date in the very near future. VG247 says the team does have plans to update the mod so that it will work with the Fallout 4 next-gen update, which means the Epic Games Store version should be able to support the DLC mod at some point in the future.

VG247 has another interesting tidbit about Fallout: London today. The mod will have a full voice cast for its characters, and that includes the UK Speaker of the House, who in the mod's post-apocalypse future is now a robot. However, the voice of that robot will be handled by John Bercow. He served as the real UK Speaker of the House from 2009 to 2019. It's unknown how the Fallout London team managed to get this major public figure to take part in the mod.