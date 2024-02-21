AMD gets not everyone can afford 16 cores as it drops Ryzen 8-core 5700X to lowest price

Ever since the launch of the Nvidia RTX 4000 Super cards, prices of mid to high-end GPUs have shown signs of dropping to more affordable levels. Over the last few days, we have had price cuts on the Radeon RX 7900 series, and 7800 series, as well as on Nvidia's 4070 Ti and 4070 as well.

Even the newly released RTX 4070 Super has been discounted by $10 and as such it is already under its MSRP value.

On the CPU side, AMD also dropped the price of the 12-core 7900X3D which is still available at just $410. The discount makes sense as the 12-core part is neither as good as the 7800X3D or 7950X3D in terms of gaming nor is it much better value as a production or workstation-class product as the non-X3D 7900X.

And if you are not on AM5 and want a great workstation-class processor for Socket AM4, consider this Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core. Although this isn't its all-time low price, currently at $367 on Newegg, this is still a pretty good deal.

If owning 16 cores out of your budget then you can definitely consider this octa-core Ryzen 5700X for just $144 (buying link below). That's because Newegg is offering the chip with a free 1TB SATA SSD from TeamGroup. The 5700X is a very capable processor for gaming or mini-workstation uses. The Ryzen 7 5700X must not be confused with the recently released Ryzen 5700. The latter is far worse in performance despite seeming like just another non-X Ryzen variant.

Get the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and the TeamGroup SSD combo deal at the link below (make sure the "ADD FREE GIFT OFFER TO CART" box is ticked):

Ryzen 7 5700X 8 core 16 thread, 36MB (L2+L3) Cache, PCIe Gen4

+ TeamGroup CX2 2.5" 1TB SATA III SSD (T253X6001T0C101): $209.00 (Newegg US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

