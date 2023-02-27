The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition brings upgraded graphics, smarter AI, and more

The Outer Worlds publisher Private Division has announced a new version of Obsidian's The Outer Worlds is incoming. Dubbed Spacer's Choice, the Obsidian Entertainment-developed title is heading only for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms, and it touts enhanced graphics, smarter AI, higher level cap, and more. The last-gen original version came out in 2019, and the game never received an official next-gen upgrade.

On the visuals side, lighting, environments, character details, and particle effects have all received upgrades, and there's even dynamic weather conditions now. Meanwhile better enemy and companion AI, 4K 60FPS support on consoles, and DualSense controller adaptive triggers and haptics support on PS5 have also been confirmed.

Both Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos story expansion packs are also included here.

"Don’t worry, we didn’t dare touch the core of what made The Outer Worlds great," Obsidian remarks regarding the changes being made here. "There’s no point in reinventing the wheel, but fresh tires are always a plus."

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition launches March 7 with a $59.99 price tag on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Private Division is also offering an upgrade path for owners of the original game and all DLC on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC, with them only needing to pay $10 to get the Spacer's Choice version.

While the original RPG is still getting development time, keep in mind that Obsidian is also working on The Outer Worlds 2 in the background under Xbox. Unfortunately, not much has been announced about the sequel other than its humorous cinematic trailer from 2021.