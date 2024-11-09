Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled Civilization, Metro for cheap, and fresh Choices

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

With November in full swing, Humble didn’t miss out on introducing a brand-new Choice bundle. The latest monthly offer has games from Warhammer and Persona worlds as headliners.

The games inside the November Choice Bundle are Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Persona 4 Golden, The Lamplighters League, Cassette Beasts, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, KarmaZoo, Hexarchy, and Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator.

All eight games are immediately yours if you pay the store’s $11.99 cost for the bundle. It will refresh on December 3 with a new list of games, giving you a whole month to make up your mind on the selection.

An absolutely massive bundle containing hordes of Sid Meiers games is here from the Humble Store too. It's a good chance to stock up on the franchise as Civilization VII approaches.

It begins with Civilization III: Complete, Starships, Railroads, and two Ace Patrol games in the starting $5 tier. The $9 tier adds on Civilization IV Complete, V Complete, VI, Beyond Earth Collection, and Sid Meier's Pirates. The next tier costs $12, but only comes with expansions and DLC for Civilization VI.

The bundle's final tier completes Civilization VI by adding on its New Frontier and Leader passes, all for $18.





Epic Games Store delivered another game to collect for free this week too. The first-person multiplayer stealth and espionage entry Deceive Inc landed for PC gamers to claim, alongside an Apex Legends goodie pack.

The game pits spies against spies as each player attempts infiltrate a level, capture an objective, and get away, using either stealth or combat options. Plenty of high-tech gadgets are available for use too, even letting players disguise themselves as NPCs to not be noticed by others.

The Deceive Inc giveaway will last until November 14. On the same day, Castlevania Anniversary Collection will land as the next giveaway.

Free Events

Steam-goers can try out four games over the weekend without opening their wallets.

Up first is Age of Wonders 4, the hit 4X strategy game published by Paradox that received a massive update recently is offering the complete experience to try out through Sunday. The next free event is from the DayZ creator: Icarus. This is a survival crafting experience supporting eight players per world. There are timed missions to complete, outposts to build, animals to hunt, and more.

Moreover, the Age of Water (no wonders on this one) free weekend is a naval adventuring experience set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth is fully covered in water. The early access title offers other crews to fight against while surviving and creating unique ships. VR owners have a game to play this weekend too, with the popular on-rails shooter experience Pistol Whip joining the free events list.

Big Deals

The sales of this weekend head in from survival series like Metro and Dying Light, as well as some charity promotions having quite a few indie games on sale. With all that and much more, here’s our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is filled with publisher sales this weekend, all DRM-free as usual. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.