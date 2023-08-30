The Microsoft 365 apps are adding new features, and the browser extension has a new look.

Besides the various apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook that are included with a Microsoft 365 subscription, the company also has its own dedicated apps for its productivity service. Today. Microsoft announced a number of new features across several platforms for Microsoft 365 free and paid subscribers.

The post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog states that the browser extension for the service for Edge and Chrome browser now has a refreshed look. Once it's installed on those web browsers, users can simply click on the Microsoft 365 icon on the taskbar, and it will now show you all of the content you have made with the apps, such as Word documents and Excel spreadsheets, via the More Docs link

People who use the Microsoft 365 app for Windows, or connect to it on the web via Microsoft365.com can also access the Microsoft Designer generative AI app to make new content, There's also a new Clipchamp option for editing videos in Microsoft 365.

On the mobile side of things, the iOS version of the Microsoft 365 app now supports widgets for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Notes, PDF, and Scan on Apple's iPhone or iPad home screen. Microsoft says:

The small widget takes up the least amount of space on your iOS device’s Home screen and allows you to create content with just one touch.

The medium widget allows you to create three types of content from your Home screen.

The large widget offers the most value by allowing you to create three types of content and open recent files with a single tap.

Microsoft plans to add support for Lock Screen widgets for those apps in the near future.

Finally, the Microsoft 365 Android app is adding support for Clipper so users can extract content from within photos, videos, and apps. Microsoft offers two options to access it.

Through the Clipper notification, a sticky notification from the Microsoft 365 app that stays in your notification panel and enables you to extract images and text from the current screen with a single touch.

Through the Clipper floating icon, by positioning it wherever you want along the edge of the screen, and with just one tap, extracting text and images from your screen without having to navigate away from your current content.

The feature is gradually being rolled out to Microsoft 365 Android users. Clipper will not work with devices that have an Android work profile