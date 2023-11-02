The new free game from the Epic Games Store is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (no, really)

This week, the Epic Games Store is only offering one free game to download and keep for the next week. The game will be available to snap up from now until 11 am Eastern time on November 9.

If nothing else, this game has one of the strangest titles we have ever seen. It's called, we kid you not, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. It was developed by Snoozy Kazoo and is published by Graffiti Games. The title looks like it's a reference to the "Yoshi committed tax fraud" meme.

Based on the launch trailer footage, the game has a old school NES art style in the vein of the original Legend of Zelda titles. You play a turnip who finds himself getting convicted of tax evasion by Mayor Onion. Having been evicted from his home, this turnip needs to find a way to pay back his taxes but he also wants to find out what's causing the corruption in his garden community.

Here's a look at the game's features:

A single-player adventure full of tax evasion, petty crimes and more.

Dungeons full of puzzles, enemies and rare treasures to pay back your debt.

Battle massive beasts that terrorize the garden community.

Grow and harvest plants to aid in your journey.

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, all with their own stories and problems.

Tons of tax documents to rip up, allowing you to erase your paper trail and potentially destroy the government.

Earn collectible hats and alternate between which one to wear.

Multiple endings based on how effectively you commit tax evasion.

Again, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is available for free to download and keep from the Epic Games Store for the next week. There's no need to commit any tax fraud, or any other crime for that matter, to get this free game right now.