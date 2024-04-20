The new Towerborne developer interview shows how the powerful Truffleclub monster was made

Microsoft not only has a number of first-party games it plans to release for Xbox and PC platforms in 2024, it also has a couple of games it will publish from third-party developers via Xbox Games Studios. One of them is Towerborne, the fantasy-themed action-adventure game from developer Stoic Games.

This week, Stoic posted a new developer interview on the official Towerborne website that showcased the creation of one of the game's enemy monsters. It's called the Truffleclub, and despite its name and its surface appearance, it looks like it will be a pretty formidable foe to defeat.

Stoic's Lead Concept Artist, Jeff Murchie, stated in the interview that they wanted the Truffleclub to look like a creature that would come from a fungi-themed forest in the game. The creature was also supposed to be a smasher in terms of its combat style. He added:

One of the tricky aspects of character development (specifically enemies) in Towerborne is striking a balance for a creature that is both frightening and whimsical in appearance. We did not want designs that just feel scary and intimidating.

The interview includes concept artwork along with some video showing how Stoic evolved the look, movements, and attacks for the Truffleclub. They also posted a video on YouTube showing an early combat test for the creature. In addition to using its two big and spiked "hands" to smash player characters, it will also be able to tunnel underground and then reemerge above ground to try to outsmart the player. It will also be able to spit out what looks like acid drops at players.

Stoic still plans to release Towerborne sometime in 2024, again as an Xbox and PC exclusive and published by Microsoft. You can join its own Insider Program right now for a chance to play the game before it is officially released.