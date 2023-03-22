The Nreal Air AR glasses will soon give Windows gamers a virtual curved ultrawide screen

Every PC gamer would love to play new games on a huge ultrawide curved display. Unfortunately, they take up a lot of desk space, and most of them are very expensive. Today, the team behind the Nreal Air AR glasses (via Engadget) announced plans to add support for Windows PCs for the first time to give owners a virtual big-screen experience.

The company will launch a version of its Nebular app, already available for Android users, for Windows PCs. This will allow the Nreal Air AR glasses to connect to a Windows PC, and let owners play games, watch movies, or other content as if they were viewing them on a huge 21:9 curved ultrawide display. The story states that 68 percent of Nreal Air owners already use the glasses for gaming.

The app will also support the user's head movements while wearing the glasses so they can look at games and other content with three degrees of freedom.

There's no word on when the Nebula Windows app will be released. Nreal will demo the Windows version in San Francisco at the 2023 Game Developers Conference. The Nreal Air AR glasses are available on Amazon right now for $379.

Source: Engadget

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.