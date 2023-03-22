Nvidia Studio Driver 531.41 improves Adobe apps, fixes Forza Horizon 5 issues, more

PC users with Nvidia graphics cards can download a new Studio Driver optimized for productivity applications like Adobe, Autodesk, and more. Studio Drivers receive fewer updates than Game Ready releases due to extensive testing in creative workflows and programs.

Version 531.41 improves stability in Adobe applications and fixes issues with AV1 encoding in Beamr. Although the driver is made for creative professionals and other non-gaming software, Nvidia also packs its Studio Drivers with gaming-related changes. There is a fix for rainbow-like artifacts in Forza Horizon 5, improvements for Portal with RTX, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Here is the complete changelog:

Adobe application stability issues using 531.18

Enscape crash at startup with 531.18

Beamr - Issue with AV1 encoding in PTD=0 mode

Derivative TouchDesigner - NVAR: crash when using multi-person tracking

[Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update

[Portal with RTX] "Background application max frame rate" setting is getting engaged

while game is in focus

Disable Horizon Zero Dawn Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms

And here is the list of known issues:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native

resolution is used.

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

[Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash

Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18

You can download the latest Nvidia Studio Driver from the official website. Release notes are available here.