The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro keyboards now have a big improvement for hardcore gamers

Razer already makes some of the most popular gaming PC keyboards around. That includes the devices in the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro family. Today, Razer announced it is rolling out a new firmware update for those keyboards that are designed to make them even more precise in multiplayer matches.

In a press release, Razer says the firmware update introduces Snap Tap Mode. It essentially makes the use of pressing keys in the Huntsman V3 Pro series of keyboards faster in certain first-person shooters when users try to move and fire at their opponents.

The press release says:

Snap Tap Mode improves the keyboard input method for gaming by eliminating the need to physically lift your fingers between key presses. Traditional counter-strafing requires gamers to quickly release one movement key and press another, demanding precise timing and speed. Snap Tap Mode, integrated directly into the firmware, allows for instantaneous directional changes without lifting the initial key.

The software update for the keyboards that includes the Snap Tap Mode firmware is currently rolling out now and will be done for all owners of those devices in the next few days.

If you are interested in trying out this new mode, you can purchase the standard Razer Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard at Amazon. The update is also available for the smaller Huntsman V3 Pro TKL keyboard, and the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 60 percent keyboard.

Razer recently launched new versions of many of its PC hardware accessories that have official artwork and logos for Epic Games' hit battle royale game Fortnite. It also launched a new gaming mouse a few weeks ago, the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed lightweight wireless mouse. It weighs just 55 grams but still has high-end features such as a 26,000 DPI optical sensor.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.