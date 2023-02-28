New Intel 31.0.101.4146 WHQL Intel Arc and Iris Xe driver optimized for Halo Infinite

Intel has released its latest WHQL driver version 31.0.101.4146 for Intel Arc, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics on supported versions of Windows 10 and 11. The biggest highlight of the new release is driver support for two games on Intel Arc™ A-series Graphics, those being: Destiny 2: Lightfall and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as well as enhanced optimization for Halo Infinite.

Aside from that, this release includes a few game-related fixes, but plenty of known issues. Find the full changelog below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Destiny 2: Lightfall *

* Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty* Game performance optimizations on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Halo Infinite* (DX12) FIXED ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Halo Infinite * (DX12) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay when Reflections settings are enabled.

* (DX12) may exhibit color corruption during gameplay when Reflections settings are enabled. Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan) may experience application crash in benchmark mode when Screen Type is Fullscreen. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection * (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

* (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide * (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay.

* (DX12) may exhibit texture or striped corruption during gameplay. Dirt 5* (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption in the skybox. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel® Arc™ Graphics Products: Sea of Thieves * (DX11) may experience color corruption on water edges.

* (DX11) may experience color corruption on water edges. Conqueror’s Blade * (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode.

* (DX11) may experience corruption in benchmark mode. The Riftbreaker * (DX12) may exhibit black line corruption with the Xbox Game Pass* version

* (DX12) may exhibit black line corruption with the Xbox Game Pass* version System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. Intel® Iris™ Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel® Iris™ Xe + Iris™ Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel® Core™ Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III * (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

* (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios. Conqueror's Blade * (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch.

* (DX12) may experience application crash during game launch. A Plague Tale: Requiem* (DX12) may experience application freeze and crash during gameplay. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button. Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel® Arc™ Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the driver by heading over to Intel's official website at this link. The driver is compatible with Intel Arc discrete graphics cards alongside Intel 11th, 12th, and 13th Gen processor graphics.

Download for Windows 10 and 11 .exe format or ZIP (1GB)

View: Release Notes (PDF) | Intel Website for Detailed Description