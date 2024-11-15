Microsoft discounts select Xbox Series X|S consoles by $50 as part of holiday deals

Now is a good time to shop for Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Black Friday deals are now available, with Microsoft taking $50 off select Xbox Series X and Series S models. You can also save on various Xbox controllers and hundreds of games in the Microsoft Store.

Some of Microsoft's Black Friday deals run from November 15 through November 23, while others run from November 21 through December 2 and December 13 through December 22.

The original Xbox Series X with an optical drive and 1TB of storage is now available with a $50 discount, bringing the price from $499 to $449. This offer will be available until November 23. The original Xbox Series S with a 512GB SSD and no optical drive will also become cheaper by $50, but a bit later—on November 21. Sadly, no deals so far on the recently launched new Xbox Series X|S models.

In addition, Microsoft is allowing gamers to save $10 on select standard Xbox Wireless Controllers in different designs from November 21 through December 3. If you want to buy a controller from the Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft will give you a free engraving from November 28 through December 5.

If you do not want or need to buy any gaming hardware from Microsoft, you might be more interested in discounted games and some freebies Microsoft is throwing in with select purchases. Discounts on Xbox and PC games from the Microsoft Store are available from now through December 2.

In addition to over a thousand discounted games, the company is giving away promotional $5 Xbox gift cards for those buying games like Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (any edition), EA Sports College Football 25, F1 24, and NHL 25. You can check out the complete list of discounted games in the official announcement post.