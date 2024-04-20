Tiktok reportedly readying an AI voice cloning feature for its app

TikTok is reportedly working on a new AI-powered feature that will let you clone your voice in a matter of seconds. TheSpAndroid discovered some code strings in the latest version of the app suggesting that TikTok's AI voice feature is in the works, although, there is no word on its release timeline.

The website found references such as "TikTok Voice Library" and "Create your voice with AI," suggesting that TikTok may not have named the feature yet. It was able to access the initial UI and see the terms and conditions for "TikTok Voice Library."

As per an alleged screenshot of the feature shared by the outlet, you'll be able to clone your voice and use it in TikTok Videos. "Create an AI version of your voice in just 10 seconds! You'll be able to use it with text-to-speech in TikTok videos," the screenshot reads.

The screenshot mentions that TikTok will process a recording of your voice and use the information to generate your AI voice. As per the website, you'll have to read some text provided by the app and record your voice through the user interface. However, it was not able to generate any voice samples as no text appeared at the time, and pressing the record button manually resulted in an error.

The AI voice you generate will remain private and you can delete it anytime from the voice library, preventing others from using your voice in their content. It's possible that users will have to record their voice only once and add AI voice in videos with the help of text-to-speech.

In recent news, the ByteDance-owned company started rolling out its photo-sharing app TikTok Notes, after months of rumors and speculation. The app previously revealed in an APK teardown works similar to Meta's Instagram and lets you share your photos with other users. While the app is only available in some regions as of now, it's possible to use TikTok Notes using your existing TikTok account.

Source: TheSpAndroid