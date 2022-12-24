Top 10 gaming features and changes Windows 11 users want

Gaming is an essential part of the Windows ecosystem, and Microsoft should pay close attention to the voice of gamers if it wants Windows to succeed. In this part of our "Top 10 features and changes users want," we look closer at what people say about gaming in Windows 11. Here are the most popular gaming-related requests from gamers and the number of upvotes those requests currently have.

It is worth noting that Feedback Hub is full of duplicating posts, so the exact number of upvotes of a specific request is significantly higher than those listed below. Be sure to upvote the complaints from this article to expedite the feedback and increase the chances of Microsoft doing something or at least providing a proper response (all the posts below are flagged with the generic "we've got this" message).

The most popular gaming requests from Windows 11 and 10 customers are hardly surprising. Despite leading the industry and providing the main and only platform for PC gaming, Microsoft struggles with many basic or straight primitive things. And we have not mentioned the massive number of cryptic errors people deal with when using the Xbox app, miserable performance, UI inconsistencies with the rest of the system, and all sorts of annoying bugs.

Still, it is not the end of the world. The Xbox app for Windows frequently gets updates, so there is hope for improvements and better times. After all, most gaming stores on Windows have already figured out most of the above mentioned things.

Do you agree that the list above is what gaming on Windows 11 and 10 needs the most? Share your thoughts in the comments.