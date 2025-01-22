Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets 'unpacked' ahead of its official launch

image by DalgleishGX

We are just a few hours away from the official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will launch the Galaxy S25 series. But before the official unveils happen, a couple of leakers have shared what they claim to be "actual images" of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The upcoming phones are shown in all their glory, along with their retail boxes.

Leaker yoboigucci on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has shared a couple of images of the Galaxy S25 series. One image shows the Blue Galaxy S25+, highlighting the new camera rings on the back of the phone, while the rest of the device looks similar to the Galaxy S24+. Another image showcases the retail boxes of Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, unboxed. The Galaxy S25 is shown in Pink Gold shade, the Galaxy S25+ in Blue, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra Titanium Pink/Silver color option.

image by

yoboigucci

Speaking of the retail boxes, they look different than last year's Galaxy S24 series packaging and have the same vibe as the retail boxes for the Galaxy Z Flip6, and Z Fold6, which launched in the second half of 2024.

If the above images weren't enough, another leaker that goes by the name DalgleishGX has shared more images of the Galaxy S25 series. In one image, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are displayed in their respective stands at a retail store, suggesting that the devices have already arrived at retail locations. Additional photos reveal, the back of the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are shown in two different colors. In other images, the bottom of the Galaxy S25 and S25+ shows a USB-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grill, whereas the volume rockers and power buttons are on the right side of the frame.

Gallery: Galaxy S25 and S25+

Samsung has recently confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will boot One UI 7 out of the box. More AI features such as the "Now Brief" feature are also expected to arrive with the Galaxy S25 series. This year, the S-Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to lose Bluetooth connectivity. However, the phone's display may offer sharper and brighter visuals, thanks to the ProScaler feature.

We are just a few hours away from the Unpacked event. Depending on where you live, the event will start at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM GMT/7:00 PM CET/11:30 PM IST. You can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event from the links mentioned here.