Truecaller's AI Assistant will use Microsoft's Personal Voice to answer phone calls

Truecaller is giving more power to its AI Assistant and it will soon be able to attend phone calls using a digital version of your voice. The Swedish caller ID platform has joined hands with Microsoft to leverage its Personal Voice technology from Azure AI speech.

The AI Assistant was introduced in 2022 and comes with built-in capabilities to answer phone calls using system-generated voices, screen calls, receive messages, respond on your behalf, and record the call for later access. The upcoming feature will let users "create a completely digital version of their own voice to use inside the Assistant," Truecaller said in a press release.

You will be able to record a few seconds of your voice while setting up Truecaller Assistant and a digital version of your voice will be created. "This means that if you already have Assistant on your Truecaller app, you can have your callers hear a replicated and authentic version of your voice instead of one of the many digital assistants on offer."

Microsoft showcased its Personal Voice technology at the Build 2024 developer conference this month. Truecaller is an early access partner and its personal voice feature will roll out over the coming weeks in the US, Canada, India, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, and Chile, TechCrunch reports.

The assistant will make it clear to the caller during a phone call that they are talking to a digital voice. Moreover, Truecaller won't let users edit the introductory greeting template when they use a personal voice instead of a system-generated voice.

Microsoft said in a blog post that Azure AI Speech's personal voice feature also adds watermarks to the speech outputs it creates so that a synthetic voice identification tool can verify them. The company added that "personal voice is a Limited Access feature available by registration only" for those who want to build apps around it.