Twitter's homepage is displaying first-time user feed for everyone, prompting confusion

Twitter's homepage is currently not loading the usual Twitter feed. Instead, it is displaying a feed that appears to be targeted towards first-time users. Twitter's homepage has nothing but a message that welcomes you on the platform. Upon clicking on 'Let's go", it takes you to a bunch of accounts recommendations to follow.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks online service outages, there's a huge spike that shows the issue began around 10 AM GMT and has affected users in various parts of the world including the U.S., U.K., and India.

A user on DownDetector commented:

"Twitter is asking me to follow people like it did when I first made the account. The feed won't show anyone I follow just asks me to "Connect" with people."

People are still able to actually tweet about the outage on the platform itself. It seems like only the homepage feed is currently affected, while everything else seems to be working as intended.

Is twitter down again? This is what my usually vibrant timeline looks like now.



(If it is down, it's fairly pointless posting this, I realise) pic.twitter.com/Nb6llJSbwY — Marc Blank-Settle (@MarcSettle) March 1, 2023

The cause of the outage is currently unknown, and even Twitter Support has not yet released an official statement on the matter. Twitter's API status page also says "all systems operational" even though many users are still unable to refresh their homepage Twitter feed.

This is a developing story, and more updates will be provided as they become available.