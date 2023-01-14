Weekend PC Game Deals: Adventure game bundles, RTS to try, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble is back to offering gaming bundles this new year, and its latest one is filled with entries from indie studio Wadjet Eye Games. Adventure games from the studio's past 16 years are available in this 13-game collection.

There aren't any tiers in this bundle, with you receiving Unavowed, Strangeland, Primordia, Shardlight, Technobabylon, Resonance, five Blackwell entries, as well as Gemini Rue and The Shivah, all for $10.

The Humble Wadjet Eye Games Sixteen Years of Adventure Bundle will be available for the next 18 days, giving you plenty of time to pick up the collection.

Epic brought a triple giveaway to its store this week, not a very common sight for the long-time-running promotion. The freebies this time are copies of First Class Trouble, Gamedec, and Divine Knockout.

First Class Trouble is a social deduction game pitting humans and robot imposters against each other, while Gamedec arrives as an isometric perspective RPG touting zero combat and plenty of plot altering choices. Lastly, Divine Knockout is a third-person platform fighter featuring godly powers, evolving maps, and team-based modes.

The trio is yours to claim on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, January 19. It is a copy of Epistory - Typing Chronicles that is slated to be the next freebie.

Free Events

While not exactly a free weekend, Sega and relic are currently offering access to Company of Heroes 3 as part of a pre-release multiplayer playtest. You can play PvP and PvE modes until January 16. To join, go to the game's Steam store page and click the "Request Access" button.

Big Deals

We are still in the slowdown period after the big winter sales, but there are specials worth looking at:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free discounts stretch to mostly indies this weekend, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

