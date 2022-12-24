Twitter's suicide prevention feature restored hours after it went mising

Hours after Reuters reported that Twitter Inc. has removed suicide prevention hotlines from its service, we have now learned that the feature has been restored. Earlier, in an email written to the publication, Twitter Trust Advocate Ella Irwin confirmed the removal of the feature temporarily.

Better known as #ThereIsHelp, the feature provides contacts at the top of specific searches for seeking help related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and other problems.

Reuters had earlier reported on Friday that the feature was pulled down following an order from Elon Musk. The news was however refuted by Musk himself. In a one-line response on Twitter he wrote, “False, it is still there.” Also, amid criticism from many users, he tweeted "Twitter doesn't prevent suicide." Previously, users had also voted in favor of Musk stepping down from his position as the CEO of Twitter Inc.

False, it is still there — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2022

Some users came out in Musk's support and blamed the journalist and the publication for misleading Twitter users. A user even shared a screenshot of the suicide helpline service and said it was working fine.

Earlier too, Musk had ordered to disband Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, a group that was set up to tackle hate speech, self-harm, suicide, child exploitation, and other related issues.

Source: Reuters