Ubisoft cancels plan for Assassin's Creed Shadows playable demo at EGX

Ubisoft has confirmed it is canceling another event Assassin's Creed Shadows was supposed to show up in. This time, the video game trade show EGX in the UK is being skipped by the upcoming RPG, where it was originally supposed to offer a playable demo for attendees. The high-profile title was just delayed by Ubisoft just a few days ago.

The company confirmed pulling out of EGX via its social media channels earlier today, saying that the postponement of Assassin's Creed Shadows means the offer for a playable demo at the event is no longer possible.

"We appreciate the incredible passion and dedication of our community, and we've seen your excitement to get hands-on with the game, so we sincerely apologise for any disappointment this change may cause. - Ubisoft UK," said the company in a post on X.

To our UK community.

Whilst we initially planned to have a playable Assassin’s Creed Shadows demo to share with you at EGX, due to the postponement of the game's release date to 14th February 2025, this will no longer be available. (1/2) — Assassin's Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) September 27, 2024

A similar post showed up on EGX's own social media, saying, "unfortunately Assassin’s Creed Shadows will no longer be playable at MCM x EGX after the decision to push the game’s release date to 14 February."

This is the second event Ubisoft pulled out of showcasing its latest Assassin's Creed experience this week. On Tuesday, the publisher canceled Tokyo Game Show plans entirely "due to various circumstances." The Shadows delay announcement arrived just a day later, which seems to have been the cause of all these last-minute event changes.

Instead of November 15, 2024, Assassin's Creed Shadows is now slated to land on February 14, 2025. It seems the lower-than-expected sales of its other big release of the year, Star Wars Outlaws, led to this decision. Ubisoft will also be putting the game on Steam on day one, as the company will stop having exclusivity periods on PC stores going forward.