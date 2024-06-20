Ubisoft is launching Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition on June 25

In November 2003, Ubisoft released Beyond Good & Evil for the PlayStation 2, the original Xbox, and the GameCube consoles. The sci-fi-themed third-person action-adventure game was not a huge financial success but it has since developed a cult following and is now considered by many to be one of the best games ever made.

In November 2023, a previously unannounced remastered version of the game was briefly available to play on the Ubisoft+ subscription service. Today, Ubisoft finally confirmed that the Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition will be officially released on June 25 for tons of different platforms.

As with the original game, the new version centers on a reporter/adventurer named Jade, who is trying to help stop an alien invasion of her home, with the help of some colorful characters. Here's a quick description for those of you who might not be aware of the game:

Incorporating a blend of gameplay from a variety of genres, Beyond Good & Evil lets players knock aliens around with Jade's daï-jo staff in fluid combat encounters, sneak past lethal guards in tense stealth sequences, and pilot a hovercraft to battle massive creatures and win explosive races. There are competitive minigames to master, secrets to uncover, and a story of resistance that will take players from the streets of Hillys to the vastness of space.

The Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition will feature remastered 4K graphics and can run at up to 60fps. It will also include autosaving and cross-saves across all of its platforms, and there will even be a new in-game treasure hunt to check out. The game will include a new behind-the-scenes gallery with unreleased artwork, videos, and more from the game's development.

The game will be released for the PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Ubisoft Store. It will also be released for the PS4 and PS5 consoles, the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X consoles, and the Switch console. The game will also be accessible via the Nvidia GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna cloud gaming services. Limited Run Games will release physical editions of the game with preorders starting on July 17.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for Beyond Good & Evil 2, which Ubisoft announced back in 2017. The game is still in development because today's reveal of the Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition stated the new treasure hunt will have content that ties into the second game.