Unrailed is free to claim this week on the Epic Games Store

Another Epic Games Store giveaway refresh is here, and this time it is the hectic cooperative game Unrailed that has dropped in as the latest freebie, taking the place of Lawn Mowing Simulator from last week.

The title lets up to four players join together for a railroad construction experience. You must harvest resources, build bridges, clear out mountains, and lay down tracks, all the while the train is barreling forward. The multiple biomes are procedurally generated too, meaning every track building escapade will be a unique one.

Here's how the developer Indoor Astronaut describes its gameplay:

Master encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing! Gather resources and craft tracks to extend your railroad to prevent your train from reaching the end. But watch out - there is only one tool of each type. Co-operation and co-ordination of your team is essential to survive this increasingly challenging journey!

At full price, Unrailed costs $19.99 to normally purchase. Here are the minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Unrailed will be free to claim on the Epic Games Store until next Thursday, August 11, which is when Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 will take its place.