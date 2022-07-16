Walmart is selling the Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook for just $379 with free shipping

The Gateway 141 Ultra Slim Notebook

Walmart currently has what looks like a great deal on a Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook for $379 with free shipping. The specifications are listed below. It should be noted that the webcam does not look great, so if you need a laptop with a good webcam, this one probably isn't for you.

  • Windows 10 Home
  • 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (2.40 GHz, Up to 4.20 GHz, 8M Cache)
  • Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
  • 14.1” LCD IPS FHD Display, (1920 × 1080), Edge-to-Edge
  • Precision Touchpad
  • Tuned by THX™ Audio
  • 512 GB Solid State Drive
  • 16 GB Memory (RAM)
  • Built-in Fingerprint Scanner (Windows Hello)
  • 1.0 MP Front-Facing Camera
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Micro SD Slot (Up to 512 GB) × 1
  • HDMI Output x 1
  • USB Type-C x 1
  • USB 3.0 × 1
  • USB 3.1 × 1
  • Built-in Stereo Speakers × 2
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Product Dimensions: 13.1” × 8.75” × 0.75”
  • Weight: 4.0 lbs.
  • Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available (see below)

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor Benchmark

Intel Core i5-115G7 benchmarks

Neowin can't vouch for this laptop in any way. We are simply reporting on the fact it looks like the specifications are good for the price.

On a personal note, I've recommended similar Gateway laptops from Walmart (i3, 8 GB, 250 GB SSD) and they run great, with minimal bloat. Most of the preinstalled apps consisted of a game on the desktop, Norton internet security, and Firefox.

