Walmart is selling the Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook for just $379 with free shipping

Walmart currently has what looks like a great deal on a Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook for $379 with free shipping. The specifications are listed below. It should be noted that the webcam does not look great, so if you need a laptop with a good webcam, this one probably isn't for you.

Windows 10 Home

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor (2.40 GHz, Up to 4.20 GHz, 8M Cache)

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

14.1” LCD IPS FHD Display, (1920 × 1080), Edge-to-Edge

Precision Touchpad

Tuned by THX™ Audio

512 GB Solid State Drive

16 GB Memory (RAM)

Built-in Fingerprint Scanner (Windows Hello)

1.0 MP Front-Facing Camera

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Micro SD Slot (Up to 512 GB) × 1

HDMI Output x 1

USB Type-C x 1

USB 3.0 × 1

USB 3.1 × 1

Built-in Stereo Speakers × 2

Bluetooth 5.1

Built-in Microphone

Product Dimensions: 13.1” × 8.75” × 0.75”

Weight: 4.0 lbs.

Free Upgrade to Windows 11 when available (see below)

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor Benchmark

Neowin can't vouch for this laptop in any way. We are simply reporting on the fact it looks like the specifications are good for the price.

On a personal note, I've recommended similar Gateway laptops from Walmart (i3, 8 GB, 250 GB SSD) and they run great, with minimal bloat. Most of the preinstalled apps consisted of a game on the desktop, Norton internet security, and Firefox.