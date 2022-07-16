Entire Intel Arc Alchemist desktop GPU line-up and pricing allegedly leaks

Intel will soon launch its first generation Arc Alchemist desktop GPU line-up. The company has already released its entry-level Arc A380 card to OEMs and system integrators in China, though retail pricing details haven't yet been disclosed. The company has also shown off its higher end Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card variant and shared some preliminary performance numbers for the same. Intel says the A750 is often better than the Nvidia RTX 3060.

If you are wondering about other Arc desktop SKUs, today a new report from Wccftech claims to have leaked the entire line-up. According to the report, aside from the A380 and A750, there are three other SKUs. One more from the Arc 3 line called A310, which will come under the A380. There is one from Arc 5 dubbed A580, and finally, there is Arc A770, which will be the flagship.

The leaked image shows how Intel seemingly plans to price its upcoming Alchemist SKUs, and it suggests that the company is going to top out at around $399 for its flagship A770 model.

You can view the alleged hardware specifications of the leaked Arc A-series line-up in the table below:

SKU Xe-cores Execution Units (EUs) VRAM A770 32 512 16 GB A750 24 384 8 GB A580 16 256 8 GB A380 8 128 6 GB A310 6 96 4 GB

Do keep in mind though that by the time Intel launches Arc for desktop, AMD and Nvidia will already have their Radeon RX 7000 series (RDNA 3) and RTX 4000 series (Ada Lovelace) lined up for release. This means Intel's entry is probably not going to be easy.

Source and image: Wccftech