Warhammer Skulls 2024 is coming May 23 to reveal Warhammer video game news and updates

The Warhammer tabletop game franchise from Games Workshop continues to spawn a number of PC, mobile, and console games based on the Warhammer/Warhammer 40,000 universe. Very soon, Games Workshop will be holding its annual streaming event where it will share news and updates on current and upcoming video games in the Warhammer franchise.

Today, the company revealed that Warhammer Skulls 2024 will be held on Thursday, May 23, starting at Noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time). It will be live-streamed on the official Warhammer Twitch channel. The host for the event will be actor Rahul Kohl, the voice of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun’s Malum Caedo, who will be returning for his second Warhammer Skulls event.

Speaking of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, there will be some kind of announcement about the 2023 retro first-person shooter during Warhammer Skulls (maybe a DLC pack or a sequel perhaps?). There will also be some news concerning Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the long awaited third-person shooter which is set to debut on September 9 from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment.

In addition to those two titles, there will be announcements concerning the following games during Warhammer Skulls:

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Total War: Warhammer III

Blood Bowl 3

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

We suspect there will also be some surprises that will pop up during the event as well. In 2023, Netease announced plans to develop and release a Warhammer-themed MMO game, and it's possible we could get some news on that title on May 23.

After the event, Games Workshop will be holding a huge Warhammer video game sales event. Prices for games on consoles, PCs, and mobile devices will be going down by as much as 90 percent during the sales event which will last until May 30.