Warning: The iOS 16.3.1 update is currently crashing Google Photos

If you have yet to update your iPhone or iPad to the current iOS 16.3.1 patch, you might want to hold off, especially if you use the iOS Google Photos app. Lots of online reports recorded by sites like 9to5Mac state that users who have downloaded and installed the new iOS update are now unable to use Google's photo app on their device.

Those users are saying the Google Photos app is crashing on their iPhone or iPad immediately after they try to open the app. As of this moment, neither Google nor Apple have commented on this bug, nor is there any indication yet where the fault might lie, either in Apple or Google's hands.

In any case, if you use Google Photos a lot on your iPhone or iPad, you should definately not download the iOS 16.3.1 update, at least until either Google issues a patch for the Photos app, or Apple released yet another iOS patch update.

The iOS 16.3.1 update was supposed to fix a few bugs discovered after version 16.3 was released in January, They included fixes for iCloud and Siri issues, along with some more optimizations for the Crash Detection feature in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets.