Weekend PC Game Deals: 2K hits, Wayne birthday specials, and AOE for cheap

The Epic Games Store originally announced three classic Fallout games would be going free this week, but the teaser later changed to a copy of Super Meat Boy Forever instead.

Arriving as a direct sequel to Super Meat Boy, this entry transforms the experience into an auto runner where you take control of Meat Boy or Bandage Girl to go up against Dr. Fetus. The brutal platforming levels are generated from premade segments made by Team Meat, and the difficulty is automatically adjusted on the fly depending on your skill level.

The Super Meat Boy Forever giveaway is available on the Epic Games Store until February 29. If no changes happen, unlike last time, coming up next as a freebie is the futuristic 3D side-scroller Aerial Knight's never Yield.

In the bundle space, Humble introduced the IGN FanFest collection this week. This is a single-tier bundle carrying seven popular and quite well-received indie games.

It carries copies of A Little to the Left, Loop Hero, Tinykin, Black Book, Shantae and the Seven Sirens, Islets, and Wobbledogs.

The full bundle containing all Steam keys is available with a $12 price tag, and it's slated to end in less than two weeks. Last week's packed bundles containing puzzles and hit indie games are still active if you missed them too.

Free Events

It's a great weekend for anyone looking to try out new types of games. Three titles from wildly different genres have dropped in to try out via Steam.

Up first is Dying Light 2, which just turned two. The open-world zombie-filled action game is offering its campaign, with co-op support, to try out through the weekend. The latest update has brought firearms to the experience too. Next, No Man's Sky is having another free weekend trial offer after last week's one. Aside from exploring this alien universe, you can try out the game's newest Expedition questline with friends here too.

Lastly, if you're a strategy gaming fan, then Civilization VI's free weekend is the way to go. The 4X game is offering up its full base game experience to explore lands, expand borders, exploit lands, and exterminate foes over the weekend.

Big Deals

A bunch of Batman-themed games, thanks to it being Bruce Wayne's birthday, a 2K publisher sale featuring all its major franchises, all Age of Empires entries, and plenty of other titles are having major discounts right now. Here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free deals are centered around titles with gore, classic Atari hits, and strategy entries. Here are some highlights:

