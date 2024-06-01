Weekend PC Game Deals: Survival fest hits, cooking bundles, and a medieval freebie

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
Humble delivered a bundle filled with cooking-related games this week, featuring both arcade and sim-like experiences.
The Let Em Cook bundle carries PlateUp, Diner Bros, Café Owner Simulator, and Epic Chef in the starting tier for $7. Moving up to completing the bundle will cost you $12, which adds Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, as well as Cooking Simulator plus its Shelter DLC.
Don’t forget that the May Humble Choice selection, with Yakuza Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi Rush, and Steelrising as headliners, is coming to an end next week too.
As its Mega Sale continues, the Epic Games Store unveiled its third mystery giveaway title this week to be Chivalry 2.
The medieval warfare title offers massive battles with up to 64 players, where everything from longswords and sledgehammers to crossbows can be used to take down opponents and complete objectives. There are even some mounted battles to get involved in. Keep in mind that there is a bit of a learning curve to the melee combat.
The Chivalry 2 giveaway will last until Thursday, June 6. The final Epic Games Store mystery giveaway will be unveiled when this promotion comes to an end.
Free Events
Two games are hosting free event promotions right now, giving you plenty of time to them try out without having to open the wallet.
First up, Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer portion is free-to-play until June 3 on Steam and Battle.net. The trial offers eight multiplayer maps and five modes to jump into during the promotion, while the open-world zombies experience is also open to everyone.
Next, Ubisoft has begun a free-to-play offer for its recently released multiplayer ship-based RPG entry Skull and Bones. Lasting until June 6, the entirety of the online game is available to experience during this time frame across Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store clients.
Big Deals
Valve is continuing to pull out festival after festival for its Steam sales before the summer promotions begin. The latest one comes touting open world survival and crafting titles. With plenty of discounts from that and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:
- Hogwarts Legacy – $29.99 on Steam
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $29.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $29.99 on Steam
- Pacific Drive – $23.99 on Steam
- Enshrouded – $23.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $23.99 on Steam
- Jagged Alliance 3 – $22.49 on Steam
- Sons Of The Forest – $20.99 on Steam
- Myth of Empires – $20.99 on Steam
- Rust – $19.99 on Steam
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- – $19.99 on Steam
- The Planet Crafter – $16.79 on Steam
- I Expect You To Die – $15.99 on Steam
- Laysara: Summit Kingdom – $15.99 on Steam
- Subnautica – $14.99 on Steam
- Subnautica: Below Zero – $14.99 on Steam
- Len's Island – $14.99 on Steam
- Until You Fall – $13.99 on Steam
- Just Shapes & Beats – $13.99 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- Days Gone – $12.49 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $11.99 on Steam
- Kenshi – $11.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $9.99 on Steam
- Space Engineers – $9.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $9.89 on Steam
- Dorfromantik – $9.79 on Steam
- NBA 2K24 – $9.59 on Steam
- Metro Saga Bundle – $9.06 on Steam
- Let's Build a Zoo – $8.99 on Steam
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $8.99 on Steam
- Operation: Tango – $8.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – $7.99 on Steam
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – $7.74 on Gamebillet
- Lobotomy Corporation | Monster Management Simulation – $7.49 on Steam
- Arma 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition – $7.49 on Steam
- Generation Zero – $7.49 on Steam
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $7.19 on Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls – $5.99 on Steam
- Starbound – $5.99 on Steam
- Unrailed! – $4.99 on Steam
- Terraria – $4.99 on Steam
- The Forest – $4.99 on Steam
- Heavy Rain – $4.99 on Steam
- Chorus – $4.99 on Steam
- SUMMERHOUSE – $3.74 on Steam
- Amnesia: Rebirth – $2.99 on Steam
- Undertale – $2.49 on Steam
- Old Man's Journey – $2.39 on Steam
- Tell Me Why – $0 on Steam
- Chivalry 2 – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
On the DRM-free side from the GOG store, there are sales coming in from Focus Entertainment, classic puzzle titles, and more. Here are some highlights:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 on GOG
- Evil West - $17.49 on GOG
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $13.99 on GOG
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.39 on GOG
- Opus Magnum - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- Toonstruck - $7.99 on GOG
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $7.99 on GOG
- Vampyr - $7.59 on GOG
- World of Goo - $7.49 on GOG
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 on GOG
- GreedFall - $6.99 on GOG
- METAL GEAR SOLID - $6.99 on GOG
- Slay the Spire - $6.24 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 on GOG
- The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection - $4.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- A Short Hike - $4.79 on GOG
- Trine 2: Complete Story - $4.79 on GOG
- SOMA - $4.49 on GOG
- Gorogoa - $4.49 on GOG
- Trine Enchanted Edition - $3.59 on GOG
- TIS-100 - $3.49 on GOG
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon - $2.99 on GOG
- VVVVVV - $2.49 on GOG
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $2.49 on GOG
- The Technomancer - $1.99 on GOG
- Bound By Flame - $1.39 on GOG
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II - $1.24 on GOG
- SteamWorld Dig - $1.19 on GOG
- Broken Sword 2: Remastered - $1.19 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $1.18 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
0 Comments - Add comment