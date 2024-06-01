Weekend PC Game Deals: Survival fest hits, cooking bundles, and a medieval freebie

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble delivered a bundle filled with cooking-related games this week, featuring both arcade and sim-like experiences.

The Let Em Cook bundle carries PlateUp, Diner Bros, Café Owner Simulator, and Epic Chef in the starting tier for $7. Moving up to completing the bundle will cost you $12, which adds Sugar Shack, One-armed cook: Gourmet Upgrade, Chef: Full Menu Bundle, as well as Cooking Simulator plus its Shelter DLC.

Don’t forget that the May Humble Choice selection, with Yakuza Like a Dragon, Hi-Fi Rush, and Steelrising as headliners, is coming to an end next week too.

As its Mega Sale continues, the Epic Games Store unveiled its third mystery giveaway title this week to be Chivalry 2.

The medieval warfare title offers massive battles with up to 64 players, where everything from longswords and sledgehammers to crossbows can be used to take down opponents and complete objectives. There are even some mounted battles to get involved in. Keep in mind that there is a bit of a learning curve to the melee combat.

The Chivalry 2 giveaway will last until Thursday, June 6. The final Epic Games Store mystery giveaway will be unveiled when this promotion comes to an end.

Free Events

Two games are hosting free event promotions right now, giving you plenty of time to them try out without having to open the wallet.

First up, Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer portion is free-to-play until June 3 on Steam and Battle.net. The trial offers eight multiplayer maps and five modes to jump into during the promotion, while the open-world zombies experience is also open to everyone.

Next, Ubisoft has begun a free-to-play offer for its recently released multiplayer ship-based RPG entry Skull and Bones. Lasting until June 6, the entirety of the online game is available to experience during this time frame across Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store clients.

Big Deals

Valve is continuing to pull out festival after festival for its Steam sales before the summer promotions begin. The latest one comes touting open world survival and crafting titles. With plenty of discounts from that and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

On the DRM-free side from the GOG store, there are sales coming in from Focus Entertainment, classic puzzle titles, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.