Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled speedruns, Ubisoft specials, and a sailing freebie

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble kept the bundle ball rolling with a brand-new collection this week too. Coming in celebrating the new Awesome Games Done Quick marathon, the bundle ships with 8 items.

Bayonetta, Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic Adventure 2: Battle are the games you're receiving for grabbing the bundle, all great candidates for starting off in speedrunning.

It costs $10 and there are no tiers involved, giving you all the above games for one price. Don't forget about last week's digital boardgaming and Heroes of Film and Television bundles that are still going strong too.

Epic Games Store's daily holiday giveaways came to and end earlier this week, but the weekly freebies just kept on rolling into 2024. You can now grab a copy of Sail Forth to keep.

The indie title has you going on adventures across the ocean on your own sailboat while taking on fisherfolk as crewmates, going around defeating pirates, and solving ancient mysteries deep under the sea. There is a deep sailing physics system in here too.

The Sail Forth giveaway is lasting until January 25, which is when the minimalistic platformer Love will be the next freebie.

Big Deals

Despite being so close to winter deals closing their doors, this weekend is packed to discounts to sort through. Free events haven't started back up yet, so here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free deals focus on action games and classics this weekend, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.