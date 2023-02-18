Weekend PC Game Deals: Disney classics, major free events, and much more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble's newest bundle is for fishing fans, as it has brought together five games and a whole lot of DLC from developer Dovetail for this tiered collection.

The Fishing Season Bundle offers you copies of Euro Fishing and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, plus two DLC packs for each game for putting down $5. Up next is the $9 tier carrying Bassmaster Fishing and The Catch: Carp & Coarse, which is joined by six more pieces of DLC.

Lastly, the $12 tier upgrades your copy of Bassmaster Fishing to Deluxe Edition and also adds on nine more DLC packs. Three weeks remain on the timer of this bundle before it is out of your fishing rod's reach.

The Epic Games Store' freebie of the week this time was a copy of Warpips, a strategy game that released less than a year ago.

Its developer Skirmish Mode describes the experience as a tug-of-war strategy game aimed at casual RTS fans. Here you will be deploying several types of infantry and war machines like tanks, helicopters and bombers onto the battlefield and letting the game take care of all the micromanagement.

Warpip's freebie status on the Epic Games Store will remain active until February 23, while the next giveaway is slated to be a copy of Duskers, a unique sci-fi game.

Free Events

This is the most high-profile free events weekend we have had in a long time, with Microsoft, Take2, and Ubisoft each offering one of their wares.



Starting off is Marvel's Midnight Suns. The newest game by Civilization and XCOM studio Firaxis is free-to-play this weekend on Steam. Here, you make a team formed out of heroes from The Avengers, X-Men, and other Marvel stories to play out a tactical role-playing strategy game.



Next up is Age of Empires IV, the newest entry in the massively popular real-time strategy franchise. The documentary style campaign, skirmishes against AI, and multiplayer options are all unlocked in this free weekend being hosted on Steam.



Finishing off the free events is Far Cry 6. Ubisoft is offering the open-world action game for you to explore and wreak havoc in for the weekend via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Store. This entry takes you to the island paradise of Yara to take down a dictator (played by Giancarlo Esposito) as part of a guerrilla force.

Big Deals

Being Bruce Wayne's birthday, games related to the Caped Crusader are heavily discounted right now. This special joins up with Valentines and Friendship sales, Disney classics, and much more. Check out our latest hand-picked big deals list below:

DRM-free Goodness

Valentines has also reached the GOG store, with plenty of DRM-free sales happening this weekend. Here's a few highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as in services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.