Weekend PC Game Deals: Massive spring sales, Deus Ex freebie, trials from Ubisoft, and more

A new bundle showed up in the Humble Store this week during its own Leap Year promotions, and it’s filled with classic Saints Row and Red Faction games.
There are three tiers to go through, and the first one only costs $1, carrying Saints Row 2, Red Faction, and sequel Red Faction II. The second tier adds Red Faction: Armageddon, its Path to War expansion, plus Saints Row: The Third and Gat out of Hell entries for $5. Lastly, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, IV: Re-Elected, as well as Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered arrives as part of the final tier for $10.
Don’t forget that the newest Saints Row, the reboot, is currently available in Humble’s March Choice bundle as well, though if you've been keeping track of Epic Games Store giveaways, you might already have the game in your library.
The Epic Games Store has a freebie for RPG fans this time around. The weekly giveaway is currently offering Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the Eidos Montréal-developed immersive sim, as well as the puzzle game The Bridge.
Continuing Adam Jensen’s story from Human Revolution, this entry has our highly augmented protagonist going after the Illuminati and its hands that control this sci-fi cyberpunk world. Jensen has a wide array of upgrades to use this time as he investigates neighborhoods, eliminates gangs, conspiracies, and other aspects of this densely built world.
Meanwhile, The Bridge is a returning giveaway that offers a logic puzzle experience. Here you manipulate gravity, vortexes, parallel dimensions, and utilize other “mind-bending concepts” to solve the 48 levels available.
The Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 21, and coming up next week are giveaways for Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.
Free Events
As spring deals pop up everywhere, usually there aren’t any free events running during major promotions like these. However, Ubisoft has other ideas. First, the open world racing entry The Crew Motorfest is free to try out until March 18, offering you a massive world to explore and race online using cars, bikes, boats, and planes.
Ubisoft is also offering Rainbow Six Siege to play out until March 21. The 5 versus 5 tactical shooter offers intricate and destructible maps to fight using a variety of special operators, who come with their own abilities and futuristic gadgets.
Big Deals
Spring sales are officially here, and Steam has the biggest one thanks to its 2024 Steam Spring Sale promotion’s kick off. The Epic Games Store has some recently released blockbusters on the cheap as part of its own spring specials too. Here are highlights from those and more:
- Starfield – $39.54 on Fanatical
- Diablo IV – $34.99 on Steam
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $34.99 on Indiegala
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – $34.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – $31.49 on Steam
- REMNANT II – $29.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Persona 5 Royal – $29.99 on Steam
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – $29.99 on Steam
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – $29.99 on Steam
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – $29.99 on Epic Store
- Darkest Dungeon II – $26.79 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $25.99 on Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy – $25.50 on GreenManGaming
- Grounded – $23.99 on Steam
- Sons Of The Forest – $22.49 on Steam
- TUNIC – $20.99 on Steam
- HITMAN World of Assassination – $20.65 on Gamebillet
- Half-Life: Alyx – $20.39 on Steam
- System Shock – $19.99 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79 on Steam
- Stray – $19.79 on Steam
- Starship Troopers: Extermination – $19.49 on Steam
- Jusant – $18.74 on Steam
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $18.00 on GreenManGaming
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Definitive Experience – $17.99 on Steam
- Amnesia: The Bunker – $16.24 on Steam
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – $15.99 on Steam
- NieR:Automata – $15.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $14.99 on Steam
- DAVE THE DIVER – $14.99 on Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 6 – $14.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – $14.99 on Steam
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – $14.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $14.99 on Steam
- Party Animals – $13.99 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- Ori: The Collection – $13.39 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- Hades – $12.49 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- Valheim – $11.99 on Steam
- Persona 4 Golden – $11.99 on Steam
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $11.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $11.99 on Steam
- Days Gone – $10.59 on Indiegala
- Inscryption – $9.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Pentiment – $9.99 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $9.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $9.99 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Battlefield 2042 – $8.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $8.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $8.99 on Steam
- Thronefall – $7.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $7.99 on Humble Store
- BattleBit Remastered – $7.49 on Steam
- Two Point Campus – $7.49 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $6.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- Don't Starve Together – $5.09 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – $3.99 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- The Bridge – $0 on Epic Store
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store might have a seasonal sale coming soon too, if previous years’ events are anything to go by. But it’s a regular sales weekend for the DRM-free storefront this time, here are some highlights:
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - $29.99 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition - $11.24 on GOG
- Kao the Kangaroo - $10.49 on GOG
- Tinykin - $9.99 on GOG
- Superliminal - $9.99 on GOG
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 on GOG
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 on GOG
- CARRION - $7.99 on GOG
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 - $5.19 on GOG
- Trine 2: Complete Story - $4.99 on GOG
- The Messenger - $4.99 on GOG
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 on GOG
- World of Goo - $4.49 on GOG
- GRIS - $3.74 on GOG
- TIS-100 - $3.49 on GOG
- Rogue Legacy - $2.99 on GOG
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 on GOG
- King of Dragon Pass - $2.15 on GOG
- Hitman: Blood Money - $1.99 on GOG
- Metal Fatigue - $1.49 on GOG
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack - $1.19 on GOG
- F.E.A.R. Platinum - $1.19 on GOG
- Original War - $0.99 on GOG
- Downwell - $0.98 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
