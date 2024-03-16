Weekend PC Game Deals: Massive spring sales, Deus Ex freebie, trials from Ubisoft, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

A new bundle showed up in the Humble Store this week during its own Leap Year promotions, and it’s filled with classic Saints Row and Red Faction games.

There are three tiers to go through, and the first one only costs $1, carrying Saints Row 2, Red Faction, and sequel Red Faction II. The second tier adds Red Faction: Armageddon, its Path to War expansion, plus Saints Row: The Third and Gat out of Hell entries for $5. Lastly, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, IV: Re-Elected, as well as Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered arrives as part of the final tier for $10.

Don’t forget that the newest Saints Row, the reboot, is currently available in Humble’s March Choice bundle as well, though if you've been keeping track of Epic Games Store giveaways, you might already have the game in your library.

The Epic Games Store has a freebie for RPG fans this time around. The weekly giveaway is currently offering Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the Eidos Montréal-developed immersive sim, as well as the puzzle game The Bridge.

Continuing Adam Jensen’s story from Human Revolution, this entry has our highly augmented protagonist going after the Illuminati and its hands that control this sci-fi cyberpunk world. Jensen has a wide array of upgrades to use this time as he investigates neighborhoods, eliminates gangs, conspiracies, and other aspects of this densely built world.

Meanwhile, The Bridge is a returning giveaway that offers a logic puzzle experience. Here you manipulate gravity, vortexes, parallel dimensions, and utilize other “mind-bending concepts” to solve the 48 levels available.

The Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 21, and coming up next week are giveaways for Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve.

Free Events

As spring deals pop up everywhere, usually there aren’t any free events running during major promotions like these. However, Ubisoft has other ideas. First, the open world racing entry The Crew Motorfest is free to try out until March 18, offering you a massive world to explore and race online using cars, bikes, boats, and planes.

Ubisoft is also offering Rainbow Six Siege to play out until March 21. The 5 versus 5 tactical shooter offers intricate and destructible maps to fight using a variety of special operators, who come with their own abilities and futuristic gadgets.

Big Deals

Spring sales are officially here, and Steam has the biggest one thanks to its 2024 Steam Spring Sale promotion’s kick off. The Epic Games Store has some recently released blockbusters on the cheap as part of its own spring specials too. Here are highlights from those and more:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store might have a seasonal sale coming soon too, if previous years’ events are anything to go by. But it’s a regular sales weekend for the DRM-free storefront this time, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.