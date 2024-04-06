Weekend PC Game Deals: Worlds to claim, bundles to choose, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble Choice came back with another monthly bundle this week. The April 2024 edition’s titles have Paradox Interactive’s grand strategy game Victoria 3, the action horror entry The Callisto Protocol, and Amplitude Studios’ Humankind as the headliners.

Here's everything included in this month's Choice bundle:

Victoria 3

The Callisto Protocol

Humankind Definitive Edition

Fashion Police Squad

Terraformers

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

Coromon

The Excavation of Hob's Barrow

The April Humble Choice bundle will refresh in a month to bring another wave of games, giving plenty of time for you to decide on the current selection. The bundle costs $11.99 to purchase, which in addition to the listed games, includes benefits like Humble Store discounts while being subscribed.

The Epic Games Store’s freebie corner came through with a pretty massive double giveaway this week. The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition returned for another run alongside 2014’s Thief reboot. The games are yours to keep if you claim them before April 11.

The Obsidian Entertainment-developed RPG, The Outer Worlds, offers a humorous sci-fi universe to explore where society is dominated by megacorporations. This being the Spacer’s Choice Edition also means you get access to all story expansion packs. Meanwhile, Thief is a stealth adventure title where you, as a Master Thief, will be pulling off heists while also aiding a revolution building up within a troubled city.

Following this The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief giveaway, the Epic Games Store will have Ghostrunner to claim on April 11.

Free Events

If you want to try out any new games this weekend without opening up your wallet, ARK: Survival Ascended is here with a free weekend first. The remake of the classic survival game touts Unreal Engine 5’s visuals, while still offering its dinosaur-filled lands to conquer.

At the same time, Paradox is offering its grand strategy experience Hearts of Iron IV to try out over the weekend. The game lets you take command of any nation in World War II and try out your skills at navigating the conflict. Lastly, the online co-op horror FPS RIPOUT is currently free-to-play for the weekend too, offering procedurally generated derelict ships to survive in.

Big Deals

Frontier discounting its hit management games, a TinyBuild publisher sale, a Talos Principle franchise specials, Lovecraftian and Turn-based games festivals, and more populate the discounted games pile right now. Here are our handpicked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Goodness

The GOG store's Spring Sale is over, but it has kicked off a massive DRM-free Freshen Up Sale to keep things exciting. Here are some highlights from the deals available:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.