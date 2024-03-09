Weekend PC Game Deals: Affordable EA classics, Kombat to try, a tabletop fest, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store has refreshed its Choice bundle, making available eight new games as part of the March collection. Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition and Warhammer Age of Sigmar arrive as the main draws of this month’s bundle.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin - Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 - Complete Edition, Citizen Sleeper, Saints Row, Black Skylands, Afterimage, Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter, and Soulstice are all the games available this time.

This Humble Choice bundle will refresh next month to bring another wave of games, giving plenty of time to decide on the current selection. The bundle costs $11.99 to purchase, which in addition to the listed games, includes benefits like Humble Store discounts while being subscribed.

Humble also kicked off the Heroines bundle just a few hours ago, a seven-game collection with two tiers to consider.

It starts with copies of Chorus, Metal: Hellsinger, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above in the first tier, which will set you back $10 to purchase. However, paying the full $15 of the bundle will add three more games to your library, bringing in Eastward, LISA: Complete Edition, and Wanted: Dead.

There’s almost three weeks left on this bundle before it goes away from the Humble Store.

Epic Games Store had a special giveaway this week. It offered a game that was released onto the store as a freebie while other platforms received it as a fully priced title. Astro Duel 2 is this latest drop, a sci-fi combat title developed by Rusty Moyher.

The game offers a unique blend of top-down space shooter and platform fighter genres, with your “Nano Fighter” being capable of switching modes between space flight and ground combat modes in middle of fights. The title is playable both in three-player co-op and six-player versus modes, depending on what your friends are into.

The Astro Duel 2 giveaway is active until March 14. On the same date, Epic will put up Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge as the next freebies.

Free Events

Mortal Kombat 1 is the game you get to try out for free this weekend. The free event promotion from NetherRealm brings the hit fighting game reboot for anyone on Steam to try. Only the multiplayer is fully unlocked during this trial though, as the story mode is restricted to the initial chapters as a taster. The weekend offer ends on March 10.

Big Deals

With EA bringing a bunch of its classics to Steam with deep price cuts, Capcom and Bandai Namco putting on publisher sales, and an ongoing tabletop fest, it’s a pretty packed weekend for discounted games. Here’s our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Quite a few games sporting different themes are having discounts this weekend on the DRM-free store GOG. This includes games featuring female protagonists, a GSC publisher sale, games made in France, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.