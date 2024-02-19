Wet iPhone and rice is a bad combination, warns Apple

Apple's latest iPhones can withstand water at a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes but there might be times when things can go south. If that ever happens and your iPhone starts showing a "liquid detected" warning, putting your device in a bag of rice is the last thing you should consider.

In a recent support document discovered by Macworld, Apple recommends against putting your wet iPhone in rice with the hopes of drying it quickly. iPhones come with a built-in mechanism to warn users if there is liquid in the connector or on the connected accessory. The USB-C or Lightning port gets temporarily disabled until the connector or accessory is dry.

If you browse the web looking for ways to rescue your wet iPhone, a common solution available on websites like WikiHow is to put in rice. Instead, Apple warns in the support document that you shouldn't "put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone."

The Cupertino giant also warns against "using an external heat source or compressed air" or inserting a foreign object into the connector such as a paper towel or cotton swab. To dry your iPhone, Apple recommends that you should "tap your iPhone gently against your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid. Leave your iPhone in a dry area with some airflow."

You should try to charge your iPhone or connect the accessory after waiting for at least 30 minutes. In some cases, you might have to leave the device for a longer period to dry it out. Apple also recommends that you shouldn't charge the device when it's wet, but you can reconnect your iPhone and override the warning if it's an emergency.

