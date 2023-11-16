Microsoft announces Copilot for Windows 10, coming soon to Release Preview

Confirming previous rumors, Microsoft has announced plans to add its generative AI assistant Copilot to Windows 10 version 22H2. Copilot will be included in both the Home and Pro editions of Windows 10. A release date for this update has yet to be announced, but it is expected to happen in the near future.

In a press release, Microsoft stated that it received " great feedback on Copilot" when it became available for Windows 11 users. In a change from their previous plans to not offer major feature upgrades for Windows 10 22H2, the company has now decided to make"additional investments to make sure everyone can get the maximum value from their Windows PC including Copilot in Windows (in preview). "

It is worth noting that not all Windows 10 computers will be able to run Copilot. According to Microsoft, your device must have a 720p display (or better) and a minimum of 4GB of RAM. In addition, some Windows 10 editions won't get Copilot, at least for a while.

Windows 10 Pro edition devices on version 22H2 that are managed by organizations will not be included in the initial rollout of Copilot in Windows. Windows 10 Enterprise and Education edition devices on version 22H2 will also not be included in the initial rollout of Copilot in Windows.

The language Microsoft uses opens up the possibility that Copilot could be added to those editions of Windows 10 at some point. However, Windows 10's end-of-support date remains unchanged. The operating system will reach the end of its lifecycle on October 14, 2025.

In addition to bringing Copilot to Windows 10 in the near future, Microsoft is adding a new feature that will allow users to get access to Copilot and potentially other major new features and improvements as soon as possible. It will add the "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available" toggle in the Windows Update section of Settings for Release Preview insiders. Microsoft added, "This will be a phased launch via controlled feature rollout (CFR) over the coming months." You can learn more about the toggle in our separate article on this very subject.