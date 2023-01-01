Windows 11 22H2 Patch Tuesday apparently causing freezing issues on AMD Ryzen PCs

The Patch Tuesday update for November fixed a security vulnerability related to the Spectre Variant 2 on most AMD processors. However, the next follow-up in December, the final one for 2022, apparently hasn't been the kindest on systems with AMD CPUs. That's because some users are reporting freezing issues on their AMD Ryzen systems. This is seemingly happening on Windows 11 22H2 with the KB5021255 update.

Reddit user Thomsen48 exclaims that the freezing issue on their Ryzen 5 4600GE systems was apparently present in November's Patch Tuesday (KB5019980) as well. This comment has seven upvotes (at the time of writing) which could imply that others have experienced similar issues. They write:

After installing this update on Windows 11 22H2, our clients with AMD CPU's started to completly freeze up at random times for minuttes, then unfreeze again. This issue also happend after KB5019980, which we uninstalled. Now this update reintroduces this issue again. Uninstalling the new update, resloved the issue again. Unplugging/plugging USB devices will cause the system to resume again. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE (Lenovo M75Q Gen 2) Same type of clients on Windows 11 21H2, is not affected.

Another Redditor BabyMayCry on the same thread notes a similar problem on a Ryzen 5900X where their PC would freeze for 10-20 seconds:

These CUs are causing my computer to randomly freeze then unfreeze after 10-20 seconds. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Task Manager shows System Interrupts at 100%

Event Viewer > Custom Views > Admin Events show several lines of this that align with the times my computer froze: Autopilot.dll WIL error was reported. HRESULT: 0x80070491 File: onecoreuap\admin\moderndeployment\autopilot\dll\dllmain.cpp, line 128 Message: NULL

So far Microsoft has not confirmed any issue regarding December Patch Tuesday but that is understandable as it has been the holiday season in the U.S. and many other parts of the world.