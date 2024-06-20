Windows 11 Release Preview Insiders can get version 24H2, build 26100.994 (KB5039304)

Back in May, Microsoft surprised many people by releasing the next major update for Windows 11, version 24H2, to members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview channel. It included a number of new features, such as HDR background support, support for Wi-Fi 7, and more. It also removed a number of features available in earlier Windows 11 versions, such as Cortana, Tips, and WordPad,

In early June, Microsoft paused the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 for Release Preview Insiders before resuming it again a week later. Today, the company revealed a new build for Windows 11 24H2 is now available for Insiders who are signed up to get updates in the Release Preview channel. The build number for this update is 26100.994, under KB5039304.

This appears to be mostly a bug-fixing update though there does appear to be an improvement for people who use the OS with some mobile operators. Here is the change log:

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). It fails to verify the policies of some apps.

This update addresses an issue that affects WDAC. It reports a certain class of its policies as not active or not authorized.

This update addresses an issue that might cause DWM.exe to stop responding.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that affects Unified Write Filter (UWF). Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) API calls to shut down or restart a system throws an access denied exception.

This update addresses an issue believed to be the underlying cause of some Insiders noticing stutters in some animations recently (dropping frames), particularly with Task View.

You can check out the full blog post for this Windows 11 24H2 release preview update here.