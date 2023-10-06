Windows 11 gets sort of improved Quick Settings menu, here is how to enable it

Windows 11 build 25967, released on October 5, 2023, changes how the Quick Settings menu works when using more than six buttons. Now, instead of making the UI bigger, Microsoft wants you to scroll it, which might sound questionable for some, considering how much screen real estate and resolutions modern computers have.

However, there is some logic behind the reworked Quick Settings. Microsoft says the new layout will ensure users can access all available toggles without editing the list to add or remove specific buttons.

We are trying out a scrollable view of quick settings to some Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel as part of evaluating effectiveness of different layouts. As part of the change, rather than having to edit the list to add new quick actions, the user now has a scrollable list of quick actions that can be rearranged.

Interestingly, stable Windows 11 builds have a weird bug where the Quick Settings menu becomes scrollable under certain conditions. It is no longer a bug, it is a feature!

Things Microsoft introduces in Windows 11 preview builds are often experimental or temporary. The company might undo specific changes based on user feedback or other factors. Therefore, be sure to send your thoughts to Microsoft if you think the new Quick Settings layout is good or bad. If your system running the latest Canary build does not have the new variant, here is how to enable it using the ViVeTool app.

Important: Back up your data before modifying the operating system with third-party apps.

How to enable the new Quick Settings menu in Windows 11 build 25967?

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Using the CD command, navigate to the folder containing the extracted ViveTool files. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive Type vivetool /enable /id:39593188 and press Enter. To revert the change, replace /enable with /disable. Restart your computer.

Now you can press Win + A to open Quick Settings and check out its new scrollable view. Note that the pencil-looking edit button will no longer be there since all toggles are now visible by default.

Credits for the ID go to @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter.