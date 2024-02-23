Windows Insider Program Beta Channel users won't get an update this week

It's been a pretty busy week for the Windows Insider Progam. However, the folks in the Beta Channel who might be awaiting a Windows 11 build update will have to wait a bit longer. Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc has confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) account that there will not be new Beta Channel builds released this week.

No new Beta Channel flight for today. — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) February 23, 2024

However, it's not a total loss for Beta Channel users this week. They, and indeed all Windows Insider Program members, can download a new version of the Photos app for Windows 10 and 11. It includes a new AI editing feature, Generative erase, that lets users delete any clutter or background objects they wish to get rid of in their photos.

Canary Channel Insider members not only got a new build this week that added support for Wi-Fi 7 to Windows 11, but it also got a shadow update earlier this week that added a number of new functions and features to the Copilot AI assistant. The Dev Channel got updated as well, but this was a small servicing pipeline release with no new features or improvements.

Finally, a new build for Windows Server Preview users was launched this week. It added a Feedback Hub and some nice desktop wallpapers.

If Microsoft sticks with its rumored plans, next week could see the company roll out "Moment 5", the next content and improvement update for Windows 11, on Tuesday, February, 27. Based on earlier Insider builds and a more recent Release Preview build, we could see features like improvements in the Snipping Tool, voice access changes, and more. Some features, like widgets updates, were removed in earlier Insider builds, so we will have to see if they are included in the Moment 5 update.