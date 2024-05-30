Windows 11 Insiders can check out AI-generated SMS replies in Phone Link

Back in 2018, Microsoft first launched Your Phone, an app that was designed to link your Android smartphone to your Windows PC. A few years later, the company changed the name of the app to Phone Link. Since then, Microsoft has been adding more features to the app and also added iOS/iPhone support in 2023.

Today, as part of its Canary Channel update blog, Microsoft announced a new feature for Windows 11 users with Android smartphones. It's an AI-based text messaging feature called Suggested Replies, which can generate responses to your SMS.

Here is the info from the blog:

We’re excited to announce the addition of a new feature to the Phone Link app for Android users: Suggested Replies. Powered by our cloud-based intelligent suggestion model, this feature is designed to make your messaging experience seamless and more efficient. Suggested Replies as shown in Phone Link when replying to a message. With Suggested Replies, you’ll see 3 contextually relevant reply bubbles to choose from when you receive a message. The feature is turned on by default, so you can start using it right away. Simply select a suggested reply and it’ll be sent immediately. Suggested Replies are beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders across all channels with Phone Link version 1.24051.98 and higher. FEEDBACK: Send us feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Phone Link.

There is no word yet on when the new Suggested Replies feature will roll out to all Phone Link users. There's also no word on when or if this feature will be added to the iOS version of the app.

Back in February, Microsoft added a feature to the Phone Link app for Android users that allowed them to use their Android phone as a web camera for their Windows 11 PCs. Again, this feature has yet to be added to iOS users.