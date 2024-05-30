Ubisoft Forward returns on June 10 with new looks at Star Wars Outlaws, AC Shadows, and more

In April, Ubisoft announced it is bringing back the yearly Ubisoft Forward presentation sometime in June, keeping the E3 week tradition alive despite the event's official demise. Today, the company attached a firm date and airing times to the upcoming games showcase and gave some hints as to what fans can expect.

The Ubisoft Forward 2024 presentation kicks off at 11:30AM PDT/8:30PM CEST with a 30 minute preshow. The preshow will be delivering updates on Ubisoft's live service games, with the main showcase following right after. The show can be caught on Ubisoft's own Forward website, its Ubisoft Connect client, as well as its YouTube and Twitch portals.

Ubisoft has also enabled Twitch Drops for those tuning in via the platform, both via the official channel or participating co-streamers. Here are the rewards that will be available and the time required to watch:

15 minutes: Earn the Ultra Top Fan Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

20 minutes: Earn the Forest's Dawn Trinket in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

30 minutes: Earn The Trailblazer Trinket in Star Wars Outlaws

45 minutes: Earn the M60 Eruption Weapon Skin in XDefiant and the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones

60 Minutes: Earn the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964) in The Crew Motorfest, the Yurei Bushido Gear Set in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Join us June 10 for #UbiForward live from LA at 12PM PDT / 9PM CESThttps://t.co/J57PvO5eiX pic.twitter.com/f9KHG5tgT9 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 30, 2024

Ubisoft says it will have fresh looks at the newly announced Assassin's Creed Shadows game that's set in feudal Japan, its open-world game Star Wars Outlaws, the free-to-play arena shooter XDefiant, and other titles at the showcase. Fans may also get a first look at the Splinter Cell remake that was announced years back, alongside any new projects Ubisoft is prepping for launch soon.