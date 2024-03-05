Windows 11 is reportedly getting 'AI File Explorer'

The upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, expected to arrive on March 21, will be Microsoft's first true "AI PCs." While we wait for the company to provide more details on how AI PCs differentiate from regular computers, a new report spilled the beans on parts of the upcoming Windows 11 2024 Update and its AI-powered capabilities.

According to Windows Central, AI File Explorer will be one of the main selling points for AI PCs. Described as "advanced Copilot," it will offer advanced search and timeline features for everything you do with your computer. Although some might object to the idea of a Windows computer remembering every step you take, AI Explorer will open new capabilities and conveniences, allowing you to interact with your device using natural voice.

The upgraded File Explorer on AI PCs should be able to understand requests like "find me that list of restaurants Jenna said she liked" or even less apparent questions like "find me that thing about dinosaurs." Copilot will then present you with everything related to your request.

In addition, AI PCs will offer you actions based on what is on your current screen. For example, you will be able to edit the currently open picture with features like the recently introduced background removal in the Photos app.

Although Microsoft plans to launch the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in April and June, the new AI features are not expected until the second half of the year. Therefore, Microsoft's first AI PCs will ship without their AI magic, or at least the most exciting part of it. It also sounds like the new AI Explorer will not work on currently existing hardware, but we have to wait for Microsoft to clarify this topic.

Are you excited about "AI File Explorer" coming later this year? Is AI enough to convince you to upgrade your computer?

Source: Windows Central